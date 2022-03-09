Driver of hauler for a Mooresville-based NASCAR team dies in crash in Texas

The driver of a race car hauler for Mooresville-based David Gilliland Racing was killed in a crash in Texas. It happened Tuesday on I-20 near Longview, Texas.

The team released a statement on Twitter confirming that Steven Stotts, 54, died in the crash. He was co-driver of the hauler headed to the Phoenix Raceway for the ARCA Menards Series race this weekend.

Citing Texas Department of Safety officials, KYTX-TV reports the hauler struck a small box trailer from behind towed by a Honda Passport. This caused the Honda to roll onto its side. The race car hauler then hit the concrete barrier in the center median and caught fire.

Stotts, of West Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the race car hauler, John Zaverl of Mocksville, North Carolina, and Michael Mizzelle of Mooresville were treated and released after the incident.

The driver of the Honda SUV, was taken to a Longview Hospital in stable condition.

Race teams typically use more than one driver on cross country trips to shorten travel time.

David Gilliland Racing has an ARCA Menards Series car for 16-year-old Taylor Gray as well as two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series entries for Hallie Deegan and Taylor’s brother, Tanner.

The truck series is idle this weekend before returning March 19 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.