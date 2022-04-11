© 2022 WFAE
Sports
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

Charlotte FC strikes back against Atlanta with a special Olimpico goal

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published April 11, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT
charlotte fc vs atlanta bofa stadium 041022 twitter-min.jpg
@CharlotteFC
/
Twitter
Charlotte FC fans cheer the team during Sunday's match against Atlanta United at Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte FC got a little payback on Sunday. The city’s new MLS team beat budding rival Atlanta United 1-0 at Bank of America Stadium. It was Charlotte’s third win of the season.

Charlotte’s goal was scored by Jordy Alcivar — and it was a shot known as an Olimpico.

“It’s the corner kick, where a guy takes a corner kick and bends it and scores a goal,” The Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s Time Out for Sports. “This name for it, an Argentinian player, Cesareo Onzari, scored a goal like that in the 1924 Olympics against Uruguay when Uruguay was the Olympic champion, and the name has stuck all over the years.”

Switching pro teams, the Hornets ended their regular season Saturday with a 124-108 win over the Washington Wizards. Now Charlotte will face Atlanta in a play-in for a shot at the NBA playoffs.

“It’s Charlotte’s first winning season in six years, and they’ve got a little momentum, unlike last year when they went into the playoffs losing five straight games,” Wertz said. “They’re, again, the 10th seed. But they’re coming in looking a lot different. A big win over Atlanta would send them into Friday’s game against Brooklyn or Cleveland. And if you win that game, you start the playoffs Sunday against Miami, so they’re going to have a lot of basketball in a very short amount of time, but I really think they can do it and finally get to those playoffs — the real playoffs.”

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz covered this week.

Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn