Charlotte FC strikes back against Atlanta with a special Olimpico goal

Charlotte FC got a little payback on Sunday. The city’s new MLS team beat budding rival Atlanta United 1-0 at Bank of America Stadium. It was Charlotte’s third win of the season.

Charlotte’s goal was scored by Jordy Alcivar — and it was a shot known as an Olimpico.

“It’s the corner kick, where a guy takes a corner kick and bends it and scores a goal,” The Charlotte Observer ’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s Time Out for Sports. “This name for it, an Argentinian player, Cesareo Onzari, scored a goal like that in the 1924 Olympics against Uruguay when Uruguay was the Olympic champion, and the name has stuck all over the years.”

Switching pro teams, the Hornets ended their regular season Saturday with a 124-108 win over the Washington Wizards . Now Charlotte will face Atlanta in a play-in for a shot at the NBA playoffs.

“It’s Charlotte’s first winning season in six years, and they’ve got a little momentum, unlike last year when they went into the playoffs losing five straight games,” Wertz said. “They’re, again, the 10th seed. But they’re coming in looking a lot different. A big win over Atlanta would send them into Friday’s game against Brooklyn or Cleveland. And if you win that game, you start the playoffs Sunday against Miami, so they’re going to have a lot of basketball in a very short amount of time, but I really think they can do it and finally get to those playoffs — the real playoffs.”

