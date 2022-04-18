Charlotte FC falls to New England in a rematch
Charlotte FC got on a bit of a winning streak after a rough start in the MLS team’s inaugural season. But the team fell to New England in a rematch on the road this weekend.
The Revolution won 2-1. Winger Christian Ortíz scored Charlotte’s goal.
“It wasn't a good loss,” The Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz. Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s installment of Time Out for Sports. “New England had lost five games in a row, and Charlotte got the goal from Christian Ortíz, but it was in the 85th minute when they were down 2-nothing. And New England hadn’t won since March 5. So it wasn’t a good loss for Charlotte, but they’re still having a pretty good season.”
Charlotte FC still has some games left this season, though. The Hornets, on the other hand, flamed out against Atlanta for a chance to make it into the NBA playoffs. The Hawks routed Charlotte 132-103 on Wednesday.
“A year ago, we talked about the play-in game they lost 144 to 117 to Indiana, and it was never really a game; it kind of felt like a replay a year later,” Wertz said. “There was no sense of urgency. There was no defense. There’s a lot of changes that have to be made. And I think No. 1, they have to change their defensive philosophy a little bit.”
- The Carolina Panthers are still trying to figure out what to do at quarterback — and there are reports that the team may be interested in UNC-Chapel Hill’s Sam Howell.
- There’s a look at which Tar Heels will be coming back to UNC after Carolina made it to the NCAA championship game.