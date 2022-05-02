The Carolina Panthers pick up a left tackle and a QB in the draft; Myers Park High gets a new football coach; Possible coach picks for the Charlotte Hornets

The Carolina Panthers picked up a left tackle and a quarterback in the NFL draft over the weekend and Myers Park High School hired a new football coach after having to forfeit last season’s games. With "All Things Considered" host Gwendolyn Glenn to talk sports is Langston Wertz, Jr., a longtime sportswriter with the Charlotte Observer.

In a sixth-round NFL draft pick, the Carolina Panthers selected Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Charlotte native who played at North Carolina State is expected to start at left tackle.

Another anticipated draft pick for the Panthers was a quarterback. In the third round, they selected Matt Corral from Ole Miss.

"The Panthers pegged Matt Corral as a potential top-three quarterback," Wertz said. "Now, this isn't the best quarterback draft, but they have a chance to get a top-three quarterback in the third round was too much for them to resist. Corral last year passed with 3,300 yards and he rushed for 614 and 31 total touchdowns. The knock on him is that he's only six foot tall, but Drew Brees is six foot tall. I think this guy could be a steal."

