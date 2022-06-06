© 2022 WFAE
Sports

North Carolina forces Monday game with 19-8 romp over VCU

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published June 6, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT
The UNC Tarheels Baseball team celebrates after a victory in the 2022 Chapel Hill Regional.

Vance Honeycutt and Johnny Castagnozzi hit home runs in a seven-run first inning and No. 10 overall seed North Carolina cruised to a 19-8 victory over VCU on Sunday in the Chapel Hill Regional, setting up a Monday showdown for a berth in the Super Regionals.

VCU (42-19) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-run homer by Tyler Locklear after Ben Nippolt led off the game with a walk.

Angel Zarate singled to lead off the North Carolina (41-20) first and Mac Horvath followed with a double. Danny Serretti singled up the middle to drive in two and Honeycutt followed with a two-run shot. Aberto Osuna was hit by a pitch, Mikey Madej singled and Castagnozzi capped the inning with a three-run homer.

Logan Amiss had an RBI single in a three-run second to get VCU within 7-5, but Osuna hit a two-run shot in the Tar Heels' half of the inning and Zarate homered with a runner on in the third for and 11-5 lead.

North Carolina blew the game open with a five-run fifth — capped by Madej's two-out two-run triple.

Zarate and Horvath both had four hits and scored four runs for the Tar Heels. Seven of the nine starters drove in at least two runs.

