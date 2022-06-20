© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
__article_page_360x184.png
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

The coaching carousel: The Hornets get jilted, Davidson legend retires

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published June 20, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT
Bob McKillop
Jeff Horne, CC BY 2.0
/
Wikimedia Commons
Longtime Davidson Coach Bob McKillop is retiring.

Last week, it looked like the Charlotte Hornets had found their next head coach in Golden State Warriors' assistant Kenny Atkinson, but one week and an NBA championship later, Atkinson has had a change of heart and informed the team over the weekend that he was not going to take the position.

On Monday's Time out for Sports, The Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz, Jr. told WFAE’s Sarah Delia that the Hornets and owner Michael Jordon will refocus their search on two previous candidates and a surprise addition.

"Well, sources say there were two other finalists besides Atkins and there was Mike D'Antoni," Wertz said. "He's been a long-time NBA coach, in his late 60s right now. And Terry Stotts is the former Portland coach. They were finalists. And there's another name—Utah's Quin Snyder. He was not available at that time. And I can see him being a strong candidate for the Hornet's job."

After 33 seasons, a familiar face won't be pacing the sideline at Davidson College anymore. Wertz told Delia just how big an impact the retirement of hoops coach Bob McKillop means to the Wildcats.

"That's a really big deal. I think Bob McKillop is one of the very best basketball coaches in America," Wertz said. "One of the best ways to know if you have an impact on your team and your school is how often the players come back and the players always come back to Davidson. You know, we talk about Steph Curry so much every time he goes to Davidson. No, he goes to see Bob McKillop. That's his guy. You know, Bob McKillop coached 33 years and won 634 games and he made ten NCAA tournament appearances that resume. You put any coach's name in front of it and it's impressive. Bob had a great career."

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Delia and Wertz covered this week.

  • Matt McKillop has big shoes to fill replacing his father at Davidson. Is he up to the task?
  • Is Michael Jordon a difficult owner to work for?
  • What will the Hornets do with the 13th and 15th picks on Thursday's NBA Draft?

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Sports Charlotte Hornets
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia