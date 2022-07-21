New numbers, helmets, uniforms and 'sports' names

As the old Stevie Wonder song goes, “Very Superstitious.” As WFAE’s Jeanne Davis reported this week (thanks for the assist), Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has received approval to change the number on his jersey from No. 2 to No. 1, beginning this upcoming season. He spoke about his aversion to his previous number at a news conference in April.

“Yeah, I just ain’t never been two,” Ball, said “It’s just weird out there for real. Just don’t feel like you’re playing for real. Like I don’t know who this is. I don’t know who number two is.”

LaMelo Ball told us during exit interviews in April his jersey change from No. 2 to No. 1 should be official for the upcoming season. Now it is.



“I ain’t supposed to wear No. 2 ever again in my life. I promise you. If I see a No. 2 I don’t know what I’m going to do.”@MELOD1P pic.twitter.com/lVPfmU9afY — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) July 18, 2022

For those keeping score, older brother Lonzo Ball, who plays for the Chicago Bulls, sports No. 2. Little brother LiAngelo Ball, wears No. 3 for the G League’s Greensboro Swarm, but he wore No. 8 for the Hornets in the NBA’s recent summer league.



The annual NFL fashion show/money grab

The demand for alternate uniforms is a growing industry in all sports and no sport does it better (or prints money) like the NFL. The Carolina Panthers are rolling out a new look this season and it was sleek enough to get Gov. Roy Cooper excited about it.

Red and black seem to be the most popular colors this season as the New Orleans Saints joined the Panthers in rolling out a black helmet. The New England Patriots are going back to their old '70s look with red uniforms and the Falcons will give their fans a blast of nostalgia with the classic red helmet design also harkening back to the '70s. The Houston Texans are also introducing a red helmet. The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants are both sporting their '80s styles with the classic Kelly green and classic blue uniforms respectively. And, the Washington Commanders will be introducing an array of uniforms incorporating burgundy, gold, black and white.

But, as Deon Sanders once said, “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good."

If that is the case, expect the Cincinnati Bengals to not only return to the Super Bowl but to win it all with their new all-white uniforms and helmets with black stripes if the mockups are true. Stay tuned.

Why not bring back the Sting

The WNBA is planning to expand and according to Chantel Jennings of The Athletic the short list of cities are:



Portland

Nashville

Oakland

San Francisco

Philadelphia

Toronto

My question is why not Charlotte? Why not bring back the Sting? There is a rich WNBA history here. The Sting was one of the league’s original eight teams. They’ve had players like Vicky Bullett, Dawn Staley and Andrea Stinson (the only member of the Sting to have her number retired). And, the team was once coached by Tyrone "Muggsy" Bogues and at one point Bernie Bickerstaff was the general manager.



Sailing takes me away

Last week, I reported about Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s extended Mediterranean vacation where he may or may not be evading U.S. Marshalls from handing him a subpoena from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to answer questions about how the NFL team handled alleged workplace violations.

Thanks to the magic of Twitter, anyone interested if wondering where in the world Commander Dan is, there is this Twitter account started in June called Dan Snyder Yacht Tracker.

Dan Snyder's yacht has arrived in Monaco! We can only hope he goes into the Monte-Carlo Casino, bets it all on black, loses, and is forced to sell the @Commanders! #FireDanSnyder pic.twitter.com/ndbs0f9p24 — Dan Snyder Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) July 21, 2022

Due to a write-up by ProFootballTalk, the account already has nearly 6,000 followers.

As Commanders owner Dan Snyder possibly tries to duck a Congressional subpoena, a new Twitter account tracks the whereabouts of his boat. https://t.co/TpB7306hLf — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 17, 2022

Quadball distances the sport from its inspiration

A sport inspired by the Harry Potter book series has distanced itself from the anti-trans positions of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. U.S. Quidditch and Major League Quidditch announced the name change on Tuesday as well as their own rebranding as U.S. Quadball and Major League Quadball.

New here? This is quadball. pic.twitter.com/Z9zMEWH2Y5 — Major League Quidditch (@MLQuidditch) July 20, 2022

Other sports headlines:



Thanks for reading. Until the next Time Out For Sports Overtime.

WFAE's Jeanne Davis contributed to this report.