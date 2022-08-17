Hornets announce 2022-23 regular-season schedule

The Charlotte Hornets will open the 2022-23 regular season with a visit to the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 19, before hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in their first home game on Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at Spectrum Center. Single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale to the general public this Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, or via the Hornets App the team announced on Wednesday.

Highlights of the Hornets' home schedule include an early matchup with Stephen Curry and the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Oct. 29, a visit from LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 2 and a contest against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 3. The defending Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics will visit Charlotte for consecutive games on Jan. 14, and Jan. 16, with the latter being a 1 p.m. tipoff on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The schedule features 22 home games on weekend dates, including nine Fridays, eight Saturdays and five Sundays. The season’s longest homestand is five straight games from March 11-20, and the longest road trip is six games from December 18-27. The Hornets have 12 sets of back-to-back games.

All regionally available regular-season games will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast and streamed live on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app. To download the Hornets 2022-23 regular-season schedule into a choice of various calendar formats, click here.