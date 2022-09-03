Friday's NC high school football scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Albemarle 57, Swannanoa Owen 12
Andrews 52, North Buncombe 6
Anson County 26, Monroe Piedmont 6
Asheville 28, Brevard 0
Asheville Reynolds 49, Alexander Central 7
Asheville Roberson 21, Sylva Smoky Mountain 12
Asheville School 51, Asheville Christian 32
Bartlett Yancey 56, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0
Bear Grass 28, Seven Springs Spring Creek 6
Belmont Cramer 27, East Gaston 21
Belmont South Point 42, R-S Central 14
Boonville Starmount 59, East Bend Forbush 0
Bunn 49, Oxford Webb 0
Burlington Williams 37, Southern Alamance 20
Cape Fear 39, Fayetteville Sanford 28
Carrboro 36, East Chapel Hill 12
Carrollwood Day, Fla. 35, Arden Christ School 29
Cary Panther Creek 35, Durham Jordan 27
Central Cabarrus 32, Gastonia Huss 27
Central Davidson 67, West Davidson 0
Chambers 40, Robert B. Glenn 0
Chapel Hill 55, Pittsboro Northwood 35
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 45, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 10
Charlotte Berry Tech 30, Charlotte Garinger 6
Charlotte Christian 42, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 21
Charlotte Independence 28, West Charlotte 7
Charlotte Latin 18, Metrolina Christian Academy 12
Charlotte Olympic 41, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Charlotte Providence 64, Monroe Parkwood 42
Charlotte Providence Day 21, Charlotte Catholic 20
Cherryville 21, Blacksburg, S.C. 20
China Grove Carson 47, South Stanly 0
Chocowinity Southside 33, Robersonville South Creek 8
Choctaw Central, Miss. 30, Cherokee 20
Christ the King High School 14, Lake Norman Charter 0
Claremont Bunker Hill 27, North Iredell 20
Clayton 41, Raleigh Wakefield 7
Clayton Cleveland 34, Greenville Conley 23
Clinton 55, Fayetteville Smith 28
Concord Cox Mill 24, Monroe Sun Valley 23
Concord Robinson 48, South Rowan 0
Croatan 18, East Carteret 7
Davie County 28, North Davidson 21
Durham Hillside 15, Greensboro Dudley 8
Durham Riverside 42, Vance County 13
East Burke 28, Valdese Draughn 27, OT
East Davidson 42, Trinity 13
East Duplin 55, Richlands 0
East Surry 42, West Stokes 7
East Wilkes 43, North Wilkes 7
Eastern Alamance 41, Northern Guilford 35
Eastern Randolph 35, Walkertown 21
Enka 45, Rosman 6
Fayetteville Pine Forest 49, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Fayetteville Westover 54, Fairmont 0
Forest City Chase 65, North Gaston 14
Gastonia Forestview 13, Morganton Freedom 7
Gray's Creek 21, West Johnston 10
Green Level 24, Southeast Raleigh 0
Hampton, Tenn. 36, Avery County 27
Hayesville 48, North Georgia Falcons, Ga. 14
Hertford County 48, Bertie County 8
Hickory 35, Newton-Conover 28
Hickory Grove Christian 37, Anderson Cavaliers, S.C. 8
Hickory Ridge 37, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 14
Hoke County 50, Hope Mills South View 44
Holly Springs 14, Fuquay-Varina 3
Kannapolis Brown 28, Mint Hill Rocky River 0
Kernersville McGuinness 25, Graham 12
Kings Mountain 27, Lawndale Burns 0
Kinston 38, Ayden-Grifton 14
Knightdale 47, Pembroke Swett 14
Lake Norman 35, Statesville 14
Lee County 34, South Granville 28
Lenoir Hibriten 60, West Caldwell 14
Loris, S.C. 46, South Columbus 14
Maiden 29, Hickory St. Stephens 19
Marlboro County, S.C. 27, Scotland 24
Marshville Forest Hills 52, Monroe Union Academy 7
Matthews Weddington 49, West Forsyth 32
Mayodan McMichael 21, South Stokes 20
McDowell County 26, East Rutherford 0
Monroe 54, Concord 10
Mooresville 35, West Rowan 14
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 21, Bessemer City 0
Mount Airy 54, Surry Central 6
New Bern 53, West Craven 0
New Hanover County 29, Matthews Butler 28
Newton Grove Hobbton 47, East Columbus 6
Newton Grove Midway 22, South Lenoir 14
North Brunswick 49, Swansboro 23
North Duplin 35, Jones County 14
North Forsyth 35, Lexington 13
North Mecklenburg 46, Charlotte Harding 6
North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 42, West Brunswick 26
North Raleigh Christian 20, Southlake Christian 0
North Rowan 49, North Stanly 0
North Stokes 37, Chatham Central 12
North Surry 36, Elkin 27
Northeast Guilford 18, Eden Morehead 7
Northwest Cabarrus 14, North Lincoln 0
Northwest Guilford 49, Winston-Salem Reynolds 6
Oak Grove 21, Jamestown Ragsdale 20
Pamlico County 36, Harrells Christian 30
Pasquotank County 38, Perquimans 12
Person 55, Granville Central 0
Pfafftown Reagan 17, Charlotte Myers Park 14
Pungo Christian 38, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 18
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 50, Charlotte Country Day 12
Raleigh Athens Drive 20, Cary 14
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 31, Richmond County 0
Raleigh Leesville Road 31, Wallace-Rose Hill 21
Raleigh Millbrook 48, Garner 7
Raleigh Ravenscroft 28, Cabarrus 13
Raleigh Sanderson 56, Erwin Triton 55
Randleman 47, Montgomery Central 7
Roanoke Rapids 53, North Pitt 8
Robbinsville 26, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 8
Rocky Point Trask 42, Rose Hill Union 0
Rolesville 48, East Wake 7
Salisbury 35, East Rowan 7
Shelby Crest 54, Shelby 49
South Brunswick 62, West Bladen 0
South Garner 45, Raleigh Enloe 8
South Iredell 43, West Iredell 6
South Johnston 23, Southern Lee 17
South Mecklenburg 53, East Mecklenburg 0
South Pointe, S.C. 16, Charlotte Mallard Creek 13
Southeast Halifax 44, Northwest Halifax 0
Southern Guilford 21, Western Guilford 0
Southern Pines Pinecrest 41, Apex Middle Creek 24
Southern Wayne 20, Goldsboro 0
Southwest Guilford 49, High Point Central 6
Spring Lake Overhills 34, Morrisville Green Hope 0
Swain County 13, Franklin 10, OT
Thomasville 38, High Point Andrews 0
Thomasville Ledford 70, Trinity Wheatmore 0
Topsail 43, Holly Ridge Dixon 0
Unicoi County, Tenn. 35, Madison County 14
Waccamaw, S.C. 43, Wilmington Ashley 0
Wake Forest 17, Wilmington Hoggard 7
Washington Academy 12, South Central Pitt 7
Washington County 27, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 12
Watauga County 28, Mitchell County 21
Waynesville Tuscola 33, Asheville Erwin 12
Weldon 48, Rocky Mount Prep 0
West Carteret 24, Farmville Central 7
West Henderson 40, Polk County 26
West Lincoln 54, Newton Foard 7
West Mecklenburg 14, Gastonia Ashbrook 9
West Stanly 21, Mount Pleasant 20
Western Alamance 28, Eastern Guilford 26
Whiteville 43, East Bladen 13
Willow Spring 49, Hickory Home School 0
Wilmington Laney 56, Lumberton 0
Wilson Prep 42, Warren County 14
Winston-Salem Carver 42, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 29, Greensboro Page 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jacksonville Northside vs. St. Pauls, ccd.
Southwest Onslow vs. Jacksonville White Oak, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/