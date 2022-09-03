NCAA football game summaries

Leonard, defense spark Duke to 30-0 rout of Temple in opener

Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and completed his first 15 passes of the season, boosting Duke to a 30-0 victory over Temple as coach Mike Elko won in his debut. Duke recorded its first shutout of a Football Bowl Subdivision team since 1989 at North Carolina. Leonard, a sophomore, completed 24 of 30 passes for 328 yards. He also was the top rusher in the game with 64 yards on 11 carries. Elko was in his first game as a head coach after replacing David Cutcliffe, who spent 14 seasons in charge of the Blue Devils. Duke is coming off three consecutive losing seasons with a combined 10-25 record during that stretch. It was a disappointing opening game for first-year Temple coach Stan Drayton, who had been the associate head coach at Texas.

— Bob Sutton | Associated Press

FCS member William & Mary gets first FBS win since 2009

Darius Wilson passed for two touchdowns, Bronson Yoder rushed for 120 yards and a score, and FCS member William & Mary scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat FBS school Charlotte 41-24. The Tribe gained 560 total yards in posting its first FBS win since topping Virginia in 2009. Yoder gave William & Mary a 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive. On the Tribe’s next possession, Lachlan Pitts caught a pass from Wilson and raced 65 yards for a score. Wilson was 12 of 18 for 237 yards and he added nine carries for 68 yards for William & Mary.

— Associated Press

No. 22 Wake Forest tops VMI behind Griffis, Turner, Morin

Mitch Griffis threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start to help No. 22 Wake Forest beat VMI 44-10 in the opener for both schools. Griffis started with veteran Sam Hartman sidelined indefinitely by a non-football medical issue. Hartman led the Demon Deacons to last year's Atlantic Coast Conference championship game and was on the sideline for this one. Christian Turner and Taylor Morin added spectacular individual efforts on first-quarter scores for the Demon Deacons. Turner finished with 100 yards rushing and two TDs. Grant Swinehart had a scoring catch to lead VMI of the Championship Subdivision's Southern Conference.

— Aaron Beard | Associated Press