Panthers fall to Cardinals, an update about NIL rules for college athletes and more in sports

The Carolina Panthers blew an early lead to fall to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Panthers are now 1 and 3 and this was another game where quarterback Baker Mayfield did not perform well. He had two interceptions, overthrown passes and fans were booing at times.

"Baker Mayfield just didn't look confident or comfortable out there. Good news, he completed a season-high, 61.1%, of his passes, but he missed so many," Wertz Jr. said. "There was one pass when he could have hit for a big first down that he missed right over the top and it turned into an interception. And I just kind of thought that, you know, this is why Carolina's going to be looking for a quarterback again next year."

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.

Former Panthers linebacker and assistant coach Sam Mills was honored during Sunday's game.

Charlotte FC beat Philadelphia, 4 to 0 this weekend.