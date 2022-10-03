© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
__article_page_360x184.png
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers fall to Cardinals, an update about NIL rules for college athletes and more in sports

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published October 3, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT
Panthers
Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers blew an early lead to fall to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Panthers are now 1 and 3 and this was another game where quarterback Baker Mayfield did not perform well. He had two interceptions, overthrown passes and fans were booing at times.

"Baker Mayfield just didn't look confident or comfortable out there. Good news, he completed a season-high, 61.1%, of his passes, but he missed so many," Wertz Jr. said. "There was one pass when he could have hit for a big first down that he missed right over the top and it turned into an interception. And I just kind of thought that, you know, this is why Carolina's going to be looking for a quarterback again next year."

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.

  • Former Panthers linebacker and assistant coach Sam Mills was honored during Sunday's game.
  • Charlotte FC beat Philadelphia, 4 to 0 this weekend.
  • Glenn and Wertz Jr. talked about the rules that allow college athletes to be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness, something they could not do until the 2021 rule change.
Tags
Sports Carolina Panthers
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn