Panthers fall to Falcons in overtime; Hornets win, lose; violence at high school athletic events

With PJ Walker as the starting quarterback once again on Sunday against the Falcons in Atlanta, it looked like the Panthers were going to pull off a big win deep in the fourth quarter when they were down by six points. And then DJ Moore celebrated by taking off his helmet and the end zone and kicker Eddy Pineiro missed a game-winning extra point and a field goal.

there isn't a caption good enough for this play 🤯 💫 pic.twitter.com/fczyiBTtkI — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 30, 2022

"I'll give [Pineiro] a pass on the 48-yard extra point," Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. said. "They shouldn't have been in that situation. They should have walked off the field with a win. Then he misses a 32-yard field goal that would have won a game. That is basically an extra point and that's the chip shot you just can't miss. And that's the kind of thing that makes teams lose confidence in you. And that's the kind of thing that can sometimes make you start looking for a job."

The good news for the Panthers is that PJ Walker's fourth quarter pass traveled 67 yards in the air — the longest pass in the NFL in over a decade. Not bad for a fourth string quarterback, huh?

