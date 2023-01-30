Charlotte FC unveils MLS Next Pro team name

Charlotte FC, has revealed the name and logo for the Major League Soccer club's third division affiliate team that’s set to play in 2023.

The team will be named the Crown Legacy Football Club and will compete in the MLS Next Pro league. The MLS held the league's first season last year, to create a pathway for younger players and coaches to develop their talent before playing with senior clubs.

Build The Legacy.



Welcome to Crown Legacy FC 👑 pic.twitter.com/4p6qQ6i8U5 — Crown Legacy FC (@crownlegacyfc) January 30, 2023

The new club will be coached by former player Jose Tavares, who began his playing career in Portugal.

“Crown Legacy FC will play a vital piece in the pro player pathway within the Carolinas and abroad as it will give young prospects professional experience prior to reaching the First Team,” Head Coach Jose Tavares said.

Crown Legacy FC has signed three players to the club: midfielder Philip Mayaka, defender Ethan Dudley and forward Gurman Sangha .

New Crown Jewels 💎



We have signed Philip Mayaka, Ethan Dudley and Gurman Sangha to our @MLSNEXTPRO team.



📝 https://t.co/1TeMyts6qf pic.twitter.com/A6AokmQps1 — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) January 4, 2023

The academy team will have a connection with the local community. They’ll play their home games at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews. The club will also partner with the Matthews Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resource Department.

Crown Legacy FC will be at Seaboard Brewing in Matthews on Sunday, Feb 5 from 1:30 PM to 3:30 pm in celebration of the club’s launch. Team President Darris Barnes, Assistant Coach Pedro Mane, goalkeeper coach Brain Edwards and Taveres will be in attendance.

“I’m excited to add Crown Legacy FC to the Charlotte FC family,” Charlotte FC Team President Joe LaBue said.

“From the origins of this organization, we have been determined to expand our footprint within our community and the soccer world. Under Darrius and Jose’s leadership, Crown Legacy FC will be integral in the organization’s growth on and off the pitch as we move into our second season and beyond.”