Hornets forward Miles Bridges facing arrest warrant, summons

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is facing an arrest warrant and criminal summons for an incident in January in which he allegedly violated a domestic protective order.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday they have been unable to serve the warrant. The criminal summons is for misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property.

Bridges is on probation for a felony charge of injuring his child’s parent in Los Angeles. After an NBA investigation of the incident, the 25-year-old Bridges was suspended for 30 games.

In a press conference back in July with Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak, Bridges said he looked forward to a new start.

"I want to thank the Hornets organization and the NBA for giving me a second chance," he said. "You know, a lot of people don't get a second chance and I want to use this second chance just to prove to everybody that I'm the same kid that you drafted five years ago."

In a statement Wednesday, the Hornets said: "We are aware of the reports and are in the process of gathering more information."

Bridges still has 10 games left on his suspension. The Hornets are on the road to face the Washington Wizards in preseason action tonight at 7 p.m.

