© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hornets forward Miles Bridges facing arrest warrant, summons

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 12, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT
Wikimedia Commons

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is facing an arrest warrant and criminal summons for an incident in January in which he allegedly violated a domestic protective order.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday they have been unable to serve the warrant. The criminal summons is for misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property.

Bridges is on probation for a felony charge of injuring his child’s parent in Los Angeles. After an NBA investigation of the incident, the 25-year-old Bridges was suspended for 30 games.

In a press conference back in July with Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak, Bridges said he looked forward to a new start.

"I want to thank the Hornets organization and the NBA for giving me a second chance," he said. "You know, a lot of people don't get a second chance and I want to use this second chance just to prove to everybody that I'm the same kid that you drafted five years ago."

In a statement Wednesday, the Hornets said: "We are aware of the reports and are in the process of gathering more information."

Bridges still has 10 games left on his suspension. The Hornets are on the road to face the Washington Wizards in preseason action tonight at 7 p.m.

Tags
Sports Charlotte Hornets
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain