Tough seasons so far for Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets

It’s almost Thanksgiving, but Charlotte sports fans might not feel like they have a lot to be thankful for this year. This week, the Charlotte Hornets, with a 4 and 9 record this season, are playing the 2 and 11 Washington Wizards. And the Carolina Panthers are up against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

We’re going to check in with Langston Wertz, Jr, a long-time sportswriter for the Charlotte Observer, to get more on how the local teams are doing. Starting with the Panthers, they have a new coaching staff and some new players but have only won one game this season. Wertz explains why he thinks the team is faring so poorly.

"The Panthers’ talent does not match the scheme the coaches are trying to use," Wertz said. They’re playing a 3-4 defense, with three linemen with four linebackers behind them but their talent calls for four defensive linemen with three linebackers behind them.

"Offensively last year, they were a running power team under Steve Wilkes, with six wins doing so. This year they are trying a zone-run scheme where everybody kind of goes sideways and it doesn't work. The offensive line is built to go forward not sideways."

Other observations by Wertz:

The Panthers' offensive line is not good. It had some injuries and a young quarterback (Bryce Young) who is under lots of duress. Young was sacked seven times in the last game and no quarterback can perform under those conditions.

The Panthers should think about putting Andy Dalton in to avoid injury to Young, who is small and will be hurt if he continues to get hit.

Although some sportswriters say Coach Frank Reich's days with the Panthers are numbered, Wertz thinks he will return next season.

As for the Hornets, Wertz says with the return of Miles Bridges, the Hornets are expected to improve; Star LaMelo Ball is healthy and playing excellent ball and Ball plays well with Bridges. Wertz predicts with the return of Brandon Miller the team has a chance of making the playoffs.

The Panthers take on the Tennessee Titans Sunday and the Hornets play the Washington Wizards Wednesday night.