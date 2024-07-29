© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers resume training camp in uptown Charlotte

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 29, 2024 at 8:50 AM EDT

The Carolina Panthers get back on the field Monday as training camp resumes. The team held a Back Together event over the weekend with former players, fans and entertainment sandwiched around a practice session at Bank of America Stadium. Head Coach Dave Canales said he expects things to ramp up this week, with players going to full pads for workouts.

"We'll have two padded practices within about three days there. So that'll be a good physical challenge for the guys to get that first padded day and then follow it up pretty quickly with another one is great for them to have to challenge themselves with the soreness. You know, can I stay focused? Can I execute my assignment, knowing my body is really starting to feel, you know, the challenge and the rigors of Camp," he said.

The team will practice in uptown Charlotte today and tomorrow before a day off Wednesday. The Panthers head to Clemson Thursday for the annual Fan Fest event.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
