Carolina Panthers resume training camp in uptown Charlotte

The Carolina Panthers get back on the field Monday as training camp resumes. The team held a Back Together event over the weekend with former players, fans and entertainment sandwiched around a practice session at Bank of America Stadium. Head Coach Dave Canales said he expects things to ramp up this week, with players going to full pads for workouts.

"We'll have two padded practices within about three days there. So that'll be a good physical challenge for the guys to get that first padded day and then follow it up pretty quickly with another one is great for them to have to challenge themselves with the soreness. You know, can I stay focused? Can I execute my assignment, knowing my body is really starting to feel, you know, the challenge and the rigors of Camp," he said.

The team will practice in uptown Charlotte today and tomorrow before a day off Wednesday. The Panthers head to Clemson Thursday for the annual Fan Fest event.