Bryce Young to sit out Panthers' first preseason game
The Carolina Panthers said backup quarterback Jack Plummer will take the starter role for the opening preseason match this week against the New England Patriots. During a press conference, head coach Dave Canales explained why Bryce Young isn’t playing in the first game.
"We'll take that kind of week to week and, you know, get a sense for, do we need to get him out there in this system and kind of get a couple of series," he said. "So, for this game he will not play."
The Panthers take on the Patriots on the road Thursday at 7 pm.