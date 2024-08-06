© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Bryce Young to sit out Panthers' first preseason game

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published August 6, 2024 at 8:21 PM EDT

The Carolina Panthers said backup quarterback Jack Plummer will take the starter role for the opening preseason match this week against the New England Patriots. During a press conference, head coach Dave Canales explained why Bryce Young isn’t playing in the first game.

"We'll take that kind of week to week and, you know, get a sense for, do we need to get him out there in this system and kind of get a couple of series," he said. "So, for this game he will not play."

The Panthers take on the Patriots on the road Thursday at 7 pm.
Sports
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
