Charlotte FC returns to the pitch to close out season

After a nearly three-week hiatus for Leagues Cup action, Charlotte FC returns to the Major League Soccer pitch this weekend with nine games left in the regular season. Finnish defender Jere Uronen said at a press conference yesterday he believes the Crown can improve its playoff seeding to earn a home game in the post season.

"I think in general we have quite a good schedule ahead of us. There's a lot of home games. There's a lot of points to be to be taken and if we play the way we can, I think I think we have a good chance to be fourth," he said.

The top four teams in each conference get home games to open the playoffs. Charlotte takes on the New York Red Bulls Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.