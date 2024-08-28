Panthers make cuts and add six new players as the season begins

The Carolina Panthers completed trimming its roster down to the 53 player limit mandated by the NFL. That wraps up the preseason. The Panthers face a new year with a fresh set of faces. All Things Considered host Nick de la Canal spoke with WFAE's Kenneth Lee about cut day for the Panthers

Nick de la Canal: I’m not the biggest sports fan, but I had no idea the roster gets cut down like this every year. How does that work?

Kenneth Lee: The Panthers had 90 players on the roster during the offseason and have now cut the team down dramatically to just 53 players.

The initial 53 has been set



A 🧵 pic.twitter.com/wsSoRthDkx — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 27, 2024

The original group of players has spent the last few months in practice, traveling and playing in games during the preseason. Quarterback Bryce Young said in a press conference yesterday that it’s hard to see so many players leave.

Bryce Young: People have families, people have, you know, wife, kids, loved ones who depend on them and, you know, again that's ... it's a tough part of the business. So, it’s hard, you know. A lot of guys that you build a relationship with, that give a lot, you see day in and day out, see every day, but report with and just see them go. It, it sucks.

Lee: The teams make cuts based on several factors including current injuries, too many players at a certain position and who’s available through cuts by other teams.

De la Canal: Who were some of the surprise players cut on Tuesday?

Lee: Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. was one I was a bit shocked by. He was the Panthers' second-round selection in 2021 and during the preseason he scored a touchdown. Another that stands out to me is tight end Jordan Matthews who had a strong showing during training camp. Matthews also looked pretty sharp on a drive with quarterback Bryce Young in last Saturday’s game against the Bills.

De la Canal: There were a lot of cuts, but the Panthers also added new players today. Who’d they go for and how is that going to change the team’s dynamic?

Lee: The waiver wire opened today at noon and it gives teams across the league a chance to sign players that have recently been cut from teams. The Panthers' dismal performance last season gave them No.1 priority today. The Panthers claimed six players off the waiver wire today and filled some crucial spots. For example, an additional edge rusher. The Panthers claimed Jamie Sheriff who led all rookies in sacks during the preseason, playing for the Seattle Seahawks

#Panthers claim six new players off waivershttps://t.co/DkqeU7ZVpZ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 28, 2024

Lee: Carolina signed Jadeveon Clowney for that position during the summer but in a league where health is key, it’s good to have some additional help. In order to make room for those players, the Panthers waived six players including Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Cade Mays and D’Shawn Jamison.

De la Canal: For the last two years the Panthers had the worst record in the league. Can they do better this year with this lineup?

Lee: I think fans should be patient with this team, but things seem to be headed in the right direction. The NFC South doesn’t have a clear-cut dominant team on paper so that leaves everything wide open. Anything can happen. This summer the Panthers made upgrades to the offensive line with guards Damien Lewis from the Seahawks and Robert Hunt from the Miami Dolphins. Both players only gave up a combined four sacks last season. Hopefully, both players can give Young a chance to operate offensively this season. The offensive line will get an early test next Sunday when they take on the New Orleans Saints who have a strong group of linemen.