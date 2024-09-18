© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers quash Bryce Young trade talk

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 18, 2024 at 4:27 PM EDT

The Carolina Panthers replaced former Number 1 overall pick Bryce Young with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton for this weekend’s game. Following that move, trade rumors have begun but during a press conference head coach today Dave Canales said that’s not in the team’s plans.

"Yeah, it's not something we're really considering, you know, we have a great situation with our quarterbacks right now with, with guys that have experience. And so we love where we're at and we're all, all hands on deck. We're focused on playing the Raiders this week," he said.

Young struggled in the opening two games of the season and the Panthers sit at 0-2. The Panthers will travel to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
