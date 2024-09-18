Carolina Panthers quash Bryce Young trade talk

The Carolina Panthers replaced former Number 1 overall pick Bryce Young with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton for this weekend’s game. Following that move, trade rumors have begun but during a press conference head coach today Dave Canales said that’s not in the team’s plans.

"Yeah, it's not something we're really considering, you know, we have a great situation with our quarterbacks right now with, with guys that have experience. And so we love where we're at and we're all, all hands on deck. We're focused on playing the Raiders this week," he said.

Young struggled in the opening two games of the season and the Panthers sit at 0-2. The Panthers will travel to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.