Another disastrous loss for Carolina Panthers as injuries pile up

It was another disastrous outing for the Carolina Panthers Sunday, as they fell 10 to 36 to the Chicago Bears. Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton threw for just 136 yards and an interception. The team put benched starting quarterback Bryce Young back in for one drive at the end of the fourth quarter, after the game was already well beyond reach

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said the decision to put Young back in came after key offensive line injuries, and to protect Dalton, a 36-year-old veteran. He said it wasn’t done to help build back Young’s confidence.

"That really wasn't the thought, you know, it really goes back to just some injuries that we had in, you know, really getting Andy out of there, protecting him in that situation and then giving Bryce a chance to get out there and play football," he said.

Dalton said he thought Young’s play looked promising.

"I thought he played on-time. He, he did some good things, you know, put a good drive together. Unfortunately, we weren't able to, you know, get points on it. But, you know, he looked comfortable back there," said Dalton.

The Panthers are now 1 and 4. They take on the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte this coming Sunday.