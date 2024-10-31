Charlotte Hornets notch second win

The Charlotte Hornets recovered after blowing a 23-point lead at home against the Toronto Raptors, before rallying to win 138-133. Tre Mann led the Hornets with 27 points,

"They did a great job of all of a sudden playing with a little bit more pace. I thought they did some things in transition that hurt us. They started dominating the paint in a way that we had taken it away in the first corner. So, I'm very impressed with how we kind of regrouped and gathered ourselves in some adverse times," he said.

The Hornets are now 2-2 on the season. They’ll host the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics on Friday and Saturday night at the Spectrum Center Uptown.