NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets lose big lead, drop game

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 20, 2024 at 8:33 AM EST

The Charlotte Hornets built a 17 point lead, lost it, then clawed their way back into the NBA in-season tournament game in Brooklyn Tuesday night before falling to the Nets 116-115. Coach Charles Lee sat LaMelo Ball at the end and stuck with Tre Mann.

"We dig a hole and we come on right back out of it. So I think that's what we'll continue to do. We'll figure out how we can improve from this game, because there was a lot of really good moments and so like I don't want to discredit the effort that our guys had tonight and we will learn from them and we'll keep getting better and better," he said.

Brandon Miller led Charlotte with 29 points.

The Hornets are back home Thursday night, hosting the Detroit Pistons.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
