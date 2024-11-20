Charlotte Hornets lose big lead, drop game

The Charlotte Hornets built a 17 point lead, lost it, then clawed their way back into the NBA in-season tournament game in Brooklyn Tuesday night before falling to the Nets 116-115. Coach Charles Lee sat LaMelo Ball at the end and stuck with Tre Mann.

"We dig a hole and we come on right back out of it. So I think that's what we'll continue to do. We'll figure out how we can improve from this game, because there was a lot of really good moments and so like I don't want to discredit the effort that our guys had tonight and we will learn from them and we'll keep getting better and better," he said.

Brandon Miller led Charlotte with 29 points.

The Hornets are back home Thursday night, hosting the Detroit Pistons.