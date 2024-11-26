Charlotte Hornets drop game to Orlando

The Charlotte Hornets lost the opener in their five-game homestand Monday night, falling to the Orlando Magic 95-84. LaMelo Ball had 44 of those points but coach Charles Lee said after the game that turnovers were the problem with the Hornets committing 26.

"Offensively, we got ourselves in trouble with some of our turnovers and I thought most of it is self inflicted again and things that we can control," he said.

Brandon Miller added 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Hornets host the Miami Heat next.