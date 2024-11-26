© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets drop game to Orlando

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 26, 2024 at 7:38 AM EST

The Charlotte Hornets lost the opener in their five-game homestand Monday night, falling to the Orlando Magic 95-84. LaMelo Ball had 44 of those points but coach Charles Lee said after the game that turnovers were the problem with the Hornets committing 26.

"Offensively, we got ourselves in trouble with some of our turnovers and I thought most of it is self inflicted again and things that we can control," he said.

Brandon Miller added 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Hornets host the Miami Heat next.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain