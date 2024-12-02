Carolina Panthers drop game in overtime after fumble crushes major comeback

The Panthers are now 3-9 after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, 26 to 23. They next play the Eagles in Philadelphia this coming Sunday.

Against the Bucs, the Panthers came back to take a three-point lead with less than a minute to go in regulation time. But the defense melted away late, and the Bucs tied it up with a field goal as time ran out.

In overtime, the Panthers were in position to win before running back Chuba Hubbard lost a fumble deep in the Bucs' territory. The Bucs recovered, marched down the field and kicked the game-winning field goal.