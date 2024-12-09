Charlotte Hornets break eight-game losing streak

The injury-riddled Charlotte Hornets snapped an eight-game losing streak Sunday night, downing the Indiana Pacers, 113-109. Brandon Miller led Charlotte with 26 points, and coach Charles Lee said he’s emerging as a leader.

"I do think that the team, like rallied around Brandon and it was great to see like his growth and leadership over these last few games, especially having some key veterans injured. And I think that he's just answering the call and he's just finding his rhythm offensively and defensively. And I just love what I continue to see from him and I know he's hungry to keep getting better," he said.

The Hornets visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

