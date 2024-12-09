© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets break eight-game losing streak

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published December 9, 2024 at 6:51 AM EST

The injury-riddled Charlotte Hornets snapped an eight-game losing streak Sunday night, downing the Indiana Pacers, 113-109. Brandon Miller led Charlotte with 26 points, and coach Charles Lee said he’s emerging as a leader.

"I do think that the team, like rallied around Brandon and it was great to see like his growth and leadership over these last few games, especially having some key veterans injured. And I think that he's just answering the call and he's just finding his rhythm offensively and defensively. And I just love what I continue to see from him and I know he's hungry to keep getting better," he said.

The Hornets visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
