© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers finish frustrating season with a win

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 6, 2025 at 8:40 AM EST

After a season of frustration, the Carolina Panthers closed out with a road win on Sunday, downing the Atlanta Falcons 44-38 in overtime. Quarterback Bryce Young had his best game as a pro with 251 yards passing and three touchdowns, while running for two more.

"Everyone was so resilient today. Everyone understood, you know, we were playing for ourselves. You know, coach talked about finishing all week. This is such a great opportunity for us, you know, as a team, to finish, to go and, you know, just prove what we can do and you know it was hard fought, overtime, you know, back and forth and just the resilience as a team we showed, something I'm super, super grateful to be a part of," he said.

The Panthers finish the season with five wins and 12 losses. They’ll pick eighth in the NFL Draft, barring a trade.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain