Carolina Panthers finish frustrating season with a win

After a season of frustration, the Carolina Panthers closed out with a road win on Sunday, downing the Atlanta Falcons 44-38 in overtime. Quarterback Bryce Young had his best game as a pro with 251 yards passing and three touchdowns, while running for two more.

"Everyone was so resilient today. Everyone understood, you know, we were playing for ourselves. You know, coach talked about finishing all week. This is such a great opportunity for us, you know, as a team, to finish, to go and, you know, just prove what we can do and you know it was hard fought, overtime, you know, back and forth and just the resilience as a team we showed, something I'm super, super grateful to be a part of," he said.

The Panthers finish the season with five wins and 12 losses. They’ll pick eighth in the NFL Draft, barring a trade.