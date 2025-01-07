© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Two Charlotte FC players called up to US Men's team

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 7, 2025 at 8:06 AM EST

Charlotte FC forward Patrick Agyemang and veteran defender Tim Ream have been called up to the U.S. Men’s National Team for its annual January Camp.

The call up marks a career first for the 24-year-old Agyemang, who had a breakout second season with the Crown after scoring a team-high 10 goals to go along with five assists across 36 total appearances. Ream has 66 international matches under his belt.

The US Men’s National Team will play in two friendly matches during the camp, facing off against Venezuela on Jan. 18th and Costa Rica on Jan. 22.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
