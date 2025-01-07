Two Charlotte FC players called up to US Men's team

Charlotte FC forward Patrick Agyemang and veteran defender Tim Ream have been called up to the U.S. Men’s National Team for its annual January Camp.

The call up marks a career first for the 24-year-old Agyemang, who had a breakout second season with the Crown after scoring a team-high 10 goals to go along with five assists across 36 total appearances. Ream has 66 international matches under his belt.

The US Men’s National Team will play in two friendly matches during the camp, facing off against Venezuela on Jan. 18th and Costa Rica on Jan. 22.