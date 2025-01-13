© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets drop another game on their road trip

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 13, 2025 at 8:26 AM EST

The Charlotte Hornets finally played the first game of a five-game road trip last night after the first two in Los Angeles against the Lakers and Clippers were postponed due to wildfires in the area. Charlotte lost to the Phoenix Suns 120-113. Before the game coach Chares Lee told the Charlotte Observer being in L.A. was a surreal experience for his team with several players being from the area or having friends and family there.

"For us to be in the area and, you know, see families coming into the hotel that are just been displaced from their homes for different reasons, you start to feel some sympathy and empathy for those people. So, obviously, our hearts and thoughts and prayers are with them," he said.

The Hornets continue their road trip Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz, then Friday against Chicago before returning home a week from today.
Sports
