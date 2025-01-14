© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC heads into the offseason looking for goals

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 14, 2025 at 8:04 AM EST

Charlotte FC opened training camp Monday as they prepare for their fourth season as a Major League Soccer Club. Last season Charlotte made a playoff run but were knocked out in the first round of the MLS Cup. Charlotte also ranked at the bottom of the league in goal-scoring with a total of 47. During a press conference Monday, head coach Dean Smith said adding goal-scorers is a top priority in free agency.

"I still feel that we probably need another goal-maker and goal-grabber, somebody, you know, who can go and contribute double figures for, for both assists and goals," he said. "You know, a top quality, top quality player."

The team announced Monday that they’ve reacquired midfielder Pep Biel. Charlotte will take on North Carolina FC in a friendly match in Raleigh on Feb. 5 and then will head to California to play in the Coachella Valley Invitational.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
