Charlotte Hornets are on a winning streak

The Charlotte Hornets have a three-game winning streak after Monday's 110-105 win over the Dallas Mavericks at the Spectrum Center. The team is without Brandon Miller who has a torn ligament in his wrist, but guard Nick Smith, Jr started in his place and scored 19 points. Charlotte coach Charles Lee said he’s been impressed with his team’s resiliency.

"Everything we've been through just continues to make us stronger. We're focused on the right things and how we can impact winning and how we're obsessed with daily improvement and the togetherness in that locker room. I think it's pretty special and so I've just been really happy no matter what happens no matter who's available, the team just keeps making progress," he said.

Miles Bridges and Lamelo Ball led the Hornets with 23 points each. Charlotte visits the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night before starting a nine-game homestand Friday.