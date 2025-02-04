Charlotte Hornets lose again to the lowly Washington Wizards

The Charlotte Hornets lost for a fifth straight time Monday night, falling at home to the Washington Wizards 124-114. Miles Bridges had his first career triple double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He said the team has to figure out a way to start games better.

"We just can't wait till teams hit us in the mouth first. We gotta go out there and play from the jump, play with a lot more pride. I mean, we got nothing to lose, you know what I'm saying? So we just gotta go out there and play," he said.

Nick Smith Jr. had a career-high 24 points for Charlotte. The Hornets host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.