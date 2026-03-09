© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Queens men’s basketball reaches first NCAA tournament after A‑Sun title win

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published March 9, 2026 at 4:06 PM EDT

Queens University of Charlotte’s men’s basketball team has earned its first-ever berth in the NCAA tournament after defeating Central Arkansas 98–93 in the Atlantic Sun tournament championship game.

Point guard Chris Ashby led the Royals with 34 points.

Head coach Grant Leonard said during a Monday morning press conference that he’s excited for the team to compete on a national stage.

“For us, it's just about making the right play and doing the right thing that next moment, but we're averaging, in conference the last two and a half months, 88 a game,” Leonard said. “We’ve got a fun style of basketball, and we're excited for the world to get to see it here on the next stage.”

Queens will learn its first-round opponent on Selection Sunday.
Sports
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.