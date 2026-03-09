Queens men’s basketball reaches first NCAA tournament after A‑Sun title win

Queens University of Charlotte’s men’s basketball team has earned its first-ever berth in the NCAA tournament after defeating Central Arkansas 98–93 in the Atlantic Sun tournament championship game.

Point guard Chris Ashby led the Royals with 34 points.

Head coach Grant Leonard said during a Monday morning press conference that he’s excited for the team to compete on a national stage.

“For us, it's just about making the right play and doing the right thing that next moment, but we're averaging, in conference the last two and a half months, 88 a game,” Leonard said. “We’ve got a fun style of basketball, and we're excited for the world to get to see it here on the next stage.”

Queens will learn its first-round opponent on Selection Sunday.