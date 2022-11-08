-
Offices on the ballot include the Anson County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, sheriff and the sale of mixed beverages.
Offices on the ballot include the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, sheriff, Cleveland County sales tax referendum and mixed beverage sales in the town of Boiling Springs.
Offices on the ballot include the Gaston County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, sheriff, Gastonia transportation bonds.
Offices on the ballot include Union County Board of Commissioners, Union County Board of Education, sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, school and community college bonds.
Offices on the ballot include Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education, sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, Charotte and Matthews bonds.
Offices on the ballot include Rowan County Board of Commissioners, Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education, sheriff, Register of Deeds, clerk of Superior Court, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, and town of Rockwell mixed beverage sales.
Offices on the ballot include the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, Register of Deeds, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, Lincolnton mayor and city council.
Offices on the ballot include the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, clerk of Superior Court, Register of Deeds, Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor and sheriff.