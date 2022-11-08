© 2022 WFAE
  • NC election graphic
    Live Results: Anson County
    Offices on the ballot include the Anson County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, sheriff and the sale of mixed beverages.
  • NC election graphic
    Live Results: Cleveland County
    Offices on the ballot include the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, sheriff, Cleveland County sales tax referendum and mixed beverage sales in the town of Boiling Springs.
  • NC election graphic
    Live Results: Gaston County
    Offices on the ballot include the Gaston County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, sheriff, Gastonia transportation bonds.
  • NC election graphic
    Live Results: Union County
    Offices on the ballot include Union County Board of Commissioners, Union County Board of Education, sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, school and community college bonds.
  • NC election graphic
    Live Results: Mecklenburg County
    Offices on the ballot include Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education, sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, Charotte and Matthews bonds.
  • NC election graphic
    Live Results: Rowan County
    Offices on the ballot include Rowan County Board of Commissioners, Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education, sheriff, Register of Deeds, clerk of Superior Court, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, and town of Rockwell mixed beverage sales.
  • NC election graphic
    Live Results: Lincoln County
    Offices on the ballot include the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, Register of Deeds, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, Lincolnton mayor and city council.
  • NC election graphic
    Live Results: Iredell County
    Offices on the ballot include the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, clerk of Superior Court, Register of Deeds, Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor and sheriff.