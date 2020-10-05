-
Charlotte Area Transit System plans a series of public meetings over the next three weeks on bus route changes that take effect in October. CATS says it…
-
Charlotte Area Transit System has announced a four-month delay of its plan to discontinue a bus route from north Charlotte to Charlotte-Douglas…
-
With last week's opening of the Lynx Blue Line Extension, Charlotte Area Transit System on Monday discontinued some bus routes and revised others so they…
-
There's a lot of construction going on at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. There are also fewer parking spaces. So finding parking is not easy.…
-
Public transit riders may soon see the cost of a ticket go up between $.10to$0.40forasinglefareandfrom$0.85to$16.00foramultipleusepass. Charlotte Area…
-
After threatening a potential strike, the union representing CATS bus drivers has reached a tentative agreement with Transit Management of Charlotte on a…
-
If you’re looking for music and entertainment, the Charlotte Area Transit System might not be the first place that comes to mind. But CATS is becoming…
-
If you ride the bus in Concord and Kannapolis, you’ll soon be seeing some big changes. The cities’ joint bus system called Rider Transit will be getting…
-
In just a few days alcohol ads will debut on Charlotte Area Transit System buses and trains. Those ads have gone through an additional review to make…