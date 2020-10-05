The outbreak of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new coronavirus, originated in Wuhan, China, in December 2019 and is spreading around the world. The illness has symptoms similar to the flu -- fever, cough and shortness of breath.
While the pandemic has made this an unprecedented election for all campaigns, it's a particular challenge for the record number of Asian American and Pacific Islander candidates running this year.
The surge is particularly acute in the Midwest and Great Plains. Health experts say the increase is being driven in large part by people who don't exhibit any symptoms.
A survey shows 71% of Americans won’t download a tracing app, largely because of privacy concerns. Researchers say widespread use of the app could significantly curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Since more people are working from home, they're using the opportunity to migrate to other places. Big cities are seeing the biggest outflows, according to new surveys.
When Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools revealed that this year’s enrollment was down by almost 7,000 students, the drop of almost 5% seemed shocking. Officials had suspected the all-remote opening would send some families in search of other options, but they didn’t anticipate that many.
Congress saw its first two members enter self-quarantine on March 8. Later that month, seven members tested positive or were presumed so and dozens more were quarantined. The ranks have since grown.
A Charlotte sushi restaurant has been cited for violating the state’s coronavirus guidelines. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Friday that its ABC Unit issued a citation to Nikko Japanese Restaurant in South End on Wednesday.
Mecklenburg County health officials on Friday said the United House of Prayer for All People can reopen its facilities provided it cooperates with certain health guidelines. The county health department had previously ordered the church to close all of its county locations because of a large number of coronavirus cases.
In the past week, the U.S. has blown past record levels of infection that were seen in the summer, when new cases topped 77,000 in July.