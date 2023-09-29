Search Query
Dianne Feinstein
United States & World
From California to Capitol Hill, tributes to Dianne Feinstein flood in after her death
Becky Sullivan
Leaders in the House and the Senate paused from the race to avert a government shutdown to remember Feinstein, the California Democrat who was longest-serving woman to ever sit in the U.S. Senate.