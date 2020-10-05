Discrimination in America

-
A new survey from NPR shows that black people often feel differently about discrimination depending on their gender, how old they are, how much they earn and whether they live in cities or suburbs.
A new NPR poll finds 55 percent of whites believe the discrimination against white people exists, echoing a sentiment heard repeatedly on the 2016 campaign trail.
How do African-Americans experience discrimination in daily life? A new poll is examining the extent of discrimination against six major ethnic and racial groups in America today.
NPR is launching a deep exploration of how Americans experience discrimination in daily life. One key result: The sense that their own group suffers discrimination crosses racial and identity lines.