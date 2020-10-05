Governor Cooper

-
North Carolina is investing $12 million in high-speed internet for a number of rural counties around the state to help with unreliable internet that has…
-
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper responded Friday to President Donald Trump's plan to reopen the economy by stressing that the state needs the federal…
-
Gov. Roy Cooper held a business roundtable at UNC Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, listening to thoughts on the local business environment from companies…
-
Gov. Roy Cooper called on the General Assembly on Tuesday to expand grants for students at community colleges and universities who face acute financial…
-
Teachers in many schools across North Carolina staged protests Wednesday morning outside their schools in response to deadlocked negotiations between…