The sediment and muddy freshwater that spilled into these Texas bodies of water are causing problems for the shipping and oyster industries.
Money for Hurricane Harvey recovery may be on the fast track, but that doesn't mean the rebuilding of Houston and other areas hammered by the storm will go quickly or smoothly.
Massive rainfall, winds and a slow drying-out process from Harvey have left many farmers overwhelmed and worried.
Through the power of Katrina, Sandy and, now, Harvey, we get a view into how a changing climate may play out in the real world — beyond arguments and abstractions, says astrophysicist Adam Frank.
Rachel Martin talks to Ben Carson, secretary of Housing and Urban Development, about recovery efforts and his department's role in assisting Texas and Louisiana property owners affected by flooding.
Hurricane Harvey disrupted treatment for people addicted to opioids. Many need to get connected to a specialty clinic that can provide medication-assisted treatment.
Roughly 7,500 people have sought shelter after Hurricane Harvey at state parks in Texas.
Dr. Ruth Berggren spent six days struggling to keep patients alive in in New Orleans' Charity Hospital after Hurricane Katrina hit. She's now caring for evacuees from Hurricane Harvey.
Environmental officials are inspecting toxic waste sites in southeast Texas that were flooded and potentially damaged last week.
Texas authorities conducted a "controlled burn" on the six remaining trailers at the Crosby facility to prevent the risk of explosions, which poses no additional risk to the community, Arkema said.