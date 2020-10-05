© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Little G Weevil

  • GuitarHeadSM.jpg
    Podcast
    Hungarian Blues
    Tanner Latham
    ,
    Little G Weevil is a Hungarian-born Blues musician living in Kennesaw, Georgia. When he talks, you know he had to come from Budapest. But when he sings,…