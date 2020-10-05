-
Lizzo is a singer, writer, rapper, producer and classically trained flutist who has been working towards her incredible, star-making moment for a long time.
The flute-playing pop star celebrates self-acceptance on her latest album, Cuz I Love You. "About 10 years ago, I made the decision that I just wanted to be happy with my body," she says.
Singer, rapper and dancer Lizzo has been playing the flute since she was in junior high. The diverse set of songs on her new album showcase an immensely ambitious — and talented — artist.
With a nod to Prince and starring two of music's most charismatic women, "Tempo" fully delivers on its dreamed-of collaboration.
The vivacious alt-rapper Lizzo mixes rap, gospel and neo-soul on her new album. Critic Milo Miles says Big Grrrl Small Worldwill win listeners over with its energy and hooks.