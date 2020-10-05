-
According to President Trump, former military intelligence chief Kim Yong Chol will be holding meetings on a possible U.S.-North Korea summit.
-
"Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long planned meeting," Trump wrote.
-
In a statement delivered through state media Saturday, North Korea's Foreign Ministry announced that it will destroy a nuclear test site later this month — and invited journalists to watch.