Rebuilding CT

-
We check in on the Charlotte-area restaurant scene to understand how the industry made it through the pandemic and the issues that restaurants are facing now that things are opening back up.
-
The COVID-19 pandemic forced local officials to work harder to house Mecklenburg County's more than 3,000 homeless residents. We'll talk about permanent solutions and efforts toward a five-year housing and homelessness strategy.
-
Travel is picking up as the coronavirus pandemic recedes, but what will post-COVID travel look like? How will people approach this reacquired freedom, and what is the future of business travel?
-
All signs are pointing to economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic. But those same signs are telling us that recovery is likely to be bumpy. Two economists share their thoughts on what to expect.
-
The reopening of movie theaters and arrival of summer blockbusters are two more signs of a return to normalcy. Two Charlotte movie reviewers share their upcoming must-sees on the big and small screens.
-
After more than a year of working from home, employees are starting to be summoned back to the office. Are they happy about that? What are companies doing to make the transition easier?
-
Baseball is back in Charlotte this week. After a year away due to COVID-19, guest host Erik Spanberg will catch up with leaders from the Charlotte Knights, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and the Gastonia Honey Hunters on the return of baseball.
-
Throughout most of the year, uptown Charlotte was a ghost town. We're going to ask a few experts if our center city will ever return to how it was before the pandemic? And how did businesses fare throughout this whole ordeal?
-
We're sitting down with Charlotte-area faith leaders to discuss how they have been doing amid the pandemic. We ask about their plans for the future, and how they've kept their congregation's faiths high while social distancing.