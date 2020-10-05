© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

urban chickens

  • chickens.jpg
    WFAEats
    Down The Street Where I Once Lived
    There was a chicken coop on Plymouth Drive, down the street from where I lived in upstate New York. I walked past it every day on my way to grade school.…