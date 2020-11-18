-
Two weeks after the polls closed in North Carolina and nearly 4 million people voted in person during the COVID-19 pandemic, state health officials have some good news: There appear to be no clusters of the virus associated with voting in person.
Georgia's secretary of state called U.S. Rep Doug Collins, who is running President Trump’s Georgia recount effort, a “liar," and says South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham called him in an apparent effort to pressure him to improperly discard ballots. Graham dismissed the allegation as “ridiculous.”
State elections officials said they’re taking another look at allegations that a campaign worker in Anson County broke the rules of voter assistance and walked into the polling site at the elections office, assisting some voters with their ballots.
Nine county boards of elections in North Carolina are meeting this week to finish certification of their votes in this month’s election, also called canvass.
The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections certified its elections results, and for the first time in recent memory, the vote to certify wasn’t unanimous.
County election boards around North Carolina calculated their final vote totals Friday. In Union County, Democratic and Republican board members heard about a small number of voter challenges before certifying the county’s election results. Those ballots included a few people who double-voted.
County boards of election are inching closer to certifying the results of the general elections, but first, at least one board has to address voter challenges.