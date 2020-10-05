Waffle House Shooting

-
Updated at 4:25 p.m. ETNashville police say the man suspected of opening fire and killing four people Sunday at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tenn., has been…
-
"I did that completely out of a selfish act," said James Shaw Jr. after disarming the gunman. "I was completely doing it just to save myself. Now, me doing that, I did save other people."
-
A gunman wearing only a green jacket opened fire at a restaurant near Nashville, Tenn. As the search for 29-year-old Travis Reinking continues, police say there's reason to believe he's still armed.