United States & World

Gore Says He Won't Seek Presidency in 2004

By Don Gonyea
Published December 16, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Former Vice President Al Gore says he will not seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2004, ending months of speculation about a possible repeat bid for the White House. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.

United States & WorldMorning Edition
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
