Neighbors of Sen. Trent Lott (R-MS) react to his departure as Senate Republican leader after racially divisive remarks. Racial issues shaped many political races in the 2002 elections. And U.S. Rep. Cass Ballenger (R-NC) expresses regret for a slur against a former colleague. Hear NPR's Melanie Peeples and NPR's Steve Inskeep.

