The United States destroys some intelligence sources when Secretary of State Powell presents new evidence on Iraq to the U.N. Security Council Wednesday. But intelligence agencies contend that the loss is outweighed by the need to convince the world that Iraq still hides illegal weapons. NPR's Mike Shuster reports, and NPR's Michele Norris talks with Raymond Zilinskas, a former U.N. bioweapons inspector.

Copyright 2003 NPR